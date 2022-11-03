Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 7603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

OMAB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

