Guggenheim Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $233.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,441 shares of company stock valued at $298,333 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

