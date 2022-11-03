Guggenheim Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to “Buy”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $825.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

