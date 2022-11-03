Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,637,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 9,164,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,014.5 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

OTCMKTS:HRSHF opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

