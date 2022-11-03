Harsco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,528% compared to the typical daily volume of 149 call options.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Harsco has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Stories

