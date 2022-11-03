HC Wainwright Raises Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $37.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 0.9 %
BMEA stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
