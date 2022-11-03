HC Wainwright Raises Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $37.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 0.9 %

BMEA stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

