Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $129.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

