HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:HIVE opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $28.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

