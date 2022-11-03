Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

