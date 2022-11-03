Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

HOLX stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

