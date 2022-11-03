Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Cowen

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.2 %

HOLX opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,621,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.