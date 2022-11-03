Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.