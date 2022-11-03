Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $204.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.