Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.2 %

HWM stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

