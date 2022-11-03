Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Huntsman

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1,128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.