IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. The stock has a market cap of $372.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $171.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

