Insider Buying: Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Sonya Maria Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($4,856.05).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of FAB stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 134 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.44.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

