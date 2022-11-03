Insider Buying: Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) insider Sonya Maria Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200 ($4,856.05).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
Shares of FAB stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.62. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 134 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.44.
