Insider Buying: INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Angela Farrugia purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($5,896.64).

INSPECS Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of INSPECS Group stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.55) on Thursday. INSPECS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($4.86). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.21. The company has a market capitalization of £48.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

