Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Buys £16,400 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £16,400 ($18,961.73).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Max Royde purchased 748,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £935,000 ($1,081,049.83).

IQGeo Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:IQG opened at GBX 174 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £106.76 million and a PE ratio of -51.18. IQGeo Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.08). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.