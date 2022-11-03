Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 31,671 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East purchased 31,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £24,069.96 ($27,829.76).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 83.06 ($0.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.12. The stock has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4,075.00. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.87).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RR shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.10) to GBX 90 ($1.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.22).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

