Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells 185 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 185 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International stock opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $121.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.55.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

