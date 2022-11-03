Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Investar were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

