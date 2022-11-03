Investors Buy Large Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 62,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the average daily volume of 35,248 call options.

Insider Transactions at Vinco Ventures

In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,756 shares in the company, valued at $366,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIG. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Trading Down 5.6 %

About Vinco Ventures

Shares of BBIG stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Vinco Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

(Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.