Investors Purchase Large Volume of Atlas Call Options (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 337% compared to the average volume of 1,192 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Atlas has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

