Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,556 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 629% compared to the average volume of 762 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,785 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

