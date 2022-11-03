Investors Purchase Large Volume of Prometheus Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,943 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,676% compared to the average volume of 222 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

