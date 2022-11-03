Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target Raised to €108.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €107.00 ($107.00) to €108.00 ($108.00) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPSEY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ipsen from €98.00 ($98.00) to €102.00 ($102.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ipsen from €95.00 ($95.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ipsen from €117.00 ($117.00) to €102.00 ($102.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ipsen from €84.00 ($84.00) to €86.00 ($86.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($110.00) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $25.62 on Monday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

