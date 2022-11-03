iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 218,248 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the average daily volume of 106,818 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,504,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,274,000 after purchasing an additional 202,033 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.5% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

