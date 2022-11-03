iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,421,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

