iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

