Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RFG opened at $178.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.11 and a 52-week high of $246.33.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

