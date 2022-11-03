Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ASML opened at $446.33 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.