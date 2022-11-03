Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE OHI opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

