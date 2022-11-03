Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.11 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

