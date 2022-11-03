Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 109,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $44.08 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

