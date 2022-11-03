Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

