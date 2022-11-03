James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.
James River Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.34. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,116,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in James River Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 115,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in James River Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.
