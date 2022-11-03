JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 43.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of JD stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

