Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MicroStrategy’s current full-year earnings is ($22.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.03.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The company had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

