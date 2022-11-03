Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

