Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.