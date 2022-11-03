JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.02. 6,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 559,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YY. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,952,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,912,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 753.0% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 173,186 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

