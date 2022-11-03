Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.28% of Kairous Acquisition worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KACL opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

