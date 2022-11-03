Kate Hill Purchases 400,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Kate Hill bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($32,373.68).

Seeing Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.57. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.28 ($0.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.14) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

