Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Lowered to €117.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €128.00 ($128.00) to €117.00 ($117.00) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRYAY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.58) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($135.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($124.00) to €128.00 ($128.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $85.31 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $136.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.2892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

