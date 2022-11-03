KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Terex Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

