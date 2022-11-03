Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.17% of Kirby worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $21,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kirby by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 204.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE KEX opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.