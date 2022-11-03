Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

