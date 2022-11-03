Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $88.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.