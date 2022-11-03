Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.51, but opened at $52.34. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 13,368 shares.
The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.25.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.
Featured Stories
